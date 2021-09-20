Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 43,234 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 107,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYLD opened at $25.30 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

