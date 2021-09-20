Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $63.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.53.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

