Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.20% of Caleres worth $43,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth $1,480,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth $2,683,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $851.46 million, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

