CaixaPay (CXP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00069463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00116509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00175363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.81 or 0.06901130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,533.67 or 0.99794482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.17 or 0.00835403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

