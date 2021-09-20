Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $450.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. Caesarstone has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth $7,348,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 430.0% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 415.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 348,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 281,275 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $3,625,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 12.0% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,300,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

