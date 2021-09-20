Bytom (BTM) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 6% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $110.79 million and $25.71 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00367718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,487,975 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,682,619 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

