Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0621 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $99.62 million and approximately $24.32 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00364287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,505,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,699,944 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

