Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,264,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,264,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,433,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,067 shares during the last quarter.

BUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

