BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.27 million and $14,778.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00056171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00125828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045305 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

