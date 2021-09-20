BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $17.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get BTRS alerts:

In other BTRS news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares worth $43,584,792.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $4,451,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $36,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.