Brokers Set Expectations for 3M’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 3M in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $181.49 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.