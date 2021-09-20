Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Target Price at $25.77

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119,065 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

