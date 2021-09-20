Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Price Target at $83.17

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,310. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.