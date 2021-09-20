Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target at $3.51

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 55,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

