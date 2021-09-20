Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $52.50

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,119,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after buying an additional 419,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

