Brokerages Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Price Target at €87.50

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Krones alerts:

ETR:KRN traded down €1.40 ($1.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €88.05 ($103.59). 68,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €85.37 and its 200-day moving average is €77.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €90.45 ($106.41).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.