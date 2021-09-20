Brokerages Set Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Target Price at $94.25

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $89.96. 4,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

