Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $25.69

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 246,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,472. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of -101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

