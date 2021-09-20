Brokerages Expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shore Bancshares.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 1,293.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 150,054 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.