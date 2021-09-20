Brokerages Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.42). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.65. 82,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,114. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

