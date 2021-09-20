Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $725.88 million, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. Digi International has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 112.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 78,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth $2,566,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

