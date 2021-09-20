Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBNC stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. 49,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

