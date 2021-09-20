Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 724,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,537. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

