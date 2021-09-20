Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.16. Mesa Air Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

MESA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 12,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,971 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,814,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,985,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

