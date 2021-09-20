Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Post $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Herc posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Herc by 45.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $23,302,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc stock opened at $128.91 on Monday. Herc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

