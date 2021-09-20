Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMS. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. 623,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

