Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will post sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Fluor reported sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. 4,555,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

