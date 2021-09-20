Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 54,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,058. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

