Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 72,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

