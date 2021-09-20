Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post sales of $3.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $11.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.65 million, with estimates ranging from $24.29 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEEM shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEEM opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

