Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 89,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR opened at $166.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

