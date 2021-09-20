Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRMK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

