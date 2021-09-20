Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TIM by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 217,187.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 540,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TIM by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM alerts:

Shares of TIMB opened at $11.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.