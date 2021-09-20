Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,760,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $250,679,000 after acquiring an additional 199,919 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 62,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $140.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average of $132.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

