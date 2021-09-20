Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 191,190 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 469.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 2.17% of Graham worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Graham by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Graham Co. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a P/E ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

GHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

