Bounty0x Market Cap Hits $299,419.75 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $299,419.75 and $314,727.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00125693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

