BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,666 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after buying an additional 588,982 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,933,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,940,000 after buying an additional 66,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

