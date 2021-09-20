Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,458.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,325.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,219.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,287.12. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 231.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,722,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.