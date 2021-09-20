BonFi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $166,849.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $166,849.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00122905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00044845 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.