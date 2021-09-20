BOMB Price Hits $3.12 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00007098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $236,915.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,100.08 or 1.00203423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00084279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00060572 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001332 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002301 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,174 coins and its circulating supply is 903,386 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

