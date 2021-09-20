BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €59.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.73 ($70.27).

Several research firms recently commented on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP stock traded down €0.62 ($0.73) on Monday, hitting €53.54 ($62.99). 7,193,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.26.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.