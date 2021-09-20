BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 141,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,094. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

