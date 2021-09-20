BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,699 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $246.20 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $251.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

