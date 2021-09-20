BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 105,036 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,036 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.35% of Patterson Companies worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 323.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,254 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $2,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $2,228,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.