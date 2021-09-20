BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.85 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,969 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

