BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $113.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.