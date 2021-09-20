BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.53 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,788 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $62,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $111.57 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.