BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires Shares of 61,688 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,752,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,633,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,620,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $172.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.32 and its 200 day moving average is $160.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.54 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $9,078,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.