Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $1.56 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00003546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $193,695.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

