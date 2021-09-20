BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,237,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442,072 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $7,311,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX traded down $21.64 on Monday, hitting $587.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,102. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $300.70 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $609.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.35.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

